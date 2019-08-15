Goldman Sachs Group Has Upped Its Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) by $2.03 Million as Shares Declined; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shareholder Nokota Management LP Lowered Position by $23.44 Million

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 101,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 575,731 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 474,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 2.54M shares traded or 28.06% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 669,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.51M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.8. About 406,618 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas holds 324,344 shares. Stifel Fincl has 153,122 shares. 13,558 were reported by Us Natl Bank De. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0% or 490,537 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 93,955 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of America De reported 0% stake. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp invested in 257,128 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 93,066 shares. Australia-based Amp Limited has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 153,085 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 132,448 shares. M&R Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 15,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.01% or 11,292 shares.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 51,429 shares to 608,158 shares, valued at $28.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 76,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,500 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (Call) (NYSE:IBN).

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mall landlords consider lending to retailers – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “9 Reasons to Buy Simon Property Group and Never Sell – The Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: What Does A Complete And Unbiased Analysis Yield? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tanger Outlets Announces Management Transition – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.