Goldman Sachs Group Has Upped Ellie Mae (ELLI) Position by $23.49 Million; Share Value Were Volatile; As Udr (UDR) Market Value Rose, Clark Capital Management Group Lowered Holding

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 14,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 429,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.51M, down from 443,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 1.59M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 239,647 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 658,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.99M, up from 418,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q REV. $117.9M, EST. $108.8M; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Investor Connect; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 21/03/2018 – Location for Ellie Mae Experience 2019 Announced; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 03/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Second Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Participation; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Inc: Ellie Mae and Finicity Partner to Integrate Digital Verification Solution in Ellie Mae Encompass Digital Mortgag; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.68 TO $1.78, EST. $1.73; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ lnducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Mngmt holds 59,851 shares. Sylebra Hk stated it has 256,616 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 1,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Burren Capital holds 24,900 shares. Harvest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,000 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 2.71 million were reported by Primecap Management Ca. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 5,282 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 40,461 shares. Contour Asset Management Limited Liability holds 7.22% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 1.02M shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 5,237 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Mngmt LP stated it has 29,596 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech holds 3,794 shares. Mirador Capital Lp owns 0.27% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 4,978 shares.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 132,700 shares to 191,400 shares, valued at $68.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synthorx Inc by 157,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,184 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest invested in 313,916 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 79,404 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.03% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) or 178,233 shares. Duncker Streett And Co stated it has 2,480 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 204,037 shares. Honeywell Incorporated owns 110,485 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated owns 191,284 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Regis Lc has invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd invested 0.11% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Westpac Banking, Australia-based fund reported 155,561 shares. Td Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 174,383 shares. 6,879 are held by Art Advsr Lc. Oakbrook Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 19,010 shares stake.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1,004 activity.