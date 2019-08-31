Goldman Sachs Group Has Trimmed Stake in Autodesk (Call) (ADSK) by $11.81 Million as Share Price Declined; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Valuation Declined, Aurelius Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $22.00 Million

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 495,795 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (Call) (ADSK) by 73.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 103,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 2.61 million shares traded or 20.94% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brigade Capital LP holds 314,200 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Capital Returns Management Ltd Llc holds 11.08% or 465,718 shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.05% or 494,593 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Fincl Mgmt Of San Francisco Lc, a California-based fund reported 665,746 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 25,534 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 384,334 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 62 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, First Republic Invest has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Goldentree Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2.6% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Parametric Associate Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 258,187 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Inv Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.04% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 8,271 were accumulated by Weiss Asset Lp. Daiwa Secs holds 15,782 shares.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lsc Communications Inc by 1.19 million shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (Call) (NYSE:SYF) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 23,231 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 705,102 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Management Limited Company invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc owns 159 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 186,034 shares. 355,827 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Howe Rusling holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 82,928 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Clean Yield Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 130 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 195,444 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Montag A Assoc has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).