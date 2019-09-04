Goldman Sachs Group Has Trimmed Its United Parcel Service (Put) (UPS) Position; Last Week BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering BP PLC (LON:BP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP PLC has GBX 710 highest and GBX 555 lowest target. GBX 636.25’s average target is 25.49% above currents GBX 507 stock price. BP PLC had 32 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, April 10. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. Bernstein maintained BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Berenberg. See BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) latest ratings:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (Put) (UPS) stake by 77.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 638,700 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (Put) (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 182,400 shares with $20.38M value, down from 821,100 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc (Put) now has $102.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $119.45. About 2.16M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hybrid vehicle boost as UPS develops fleet – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Webinar Explores How To Attract Today’s Online Shopper – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ware2Go Launches Suite Of Supply Chain Optimization Tools – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 3.18% above currents $119.45 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, March 22. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.57 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased Lennar Corp stake by 17,627 shares to 350,507 valued at $13.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) stake by 582,600 shares and now owns 6.29 million shares. Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.82% or GBX 4.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 507. About 19.00 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/03/2018 – MYTILINEOS MYTr.AT SAYS METKA EGN SELLS FOUR OPERATIONAL SOLAR PV PLANTS TO LIGHTSOURCE BP; 13/04/2018 – Norwegian major Statoil eyes future projects with Mexico’s Pemex; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – BP HAS DECIDED TO DEFER COMMENCEMENT OF WORK ON R3 WHILE POSITION RELATING TO US SANCTIONS IS BEING CLARIFIED; 21/03/2018 – Setback for Trump admin after tepid offshore oil lease sale; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Aker BP first quarter 2018 results; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO SAYS THE PROPOSED CONCEPT OF NOAKA DEVELOPMENT HAS A HIGHER TOTAL CAPEX THAN STATOIL’S CONCEPT, BUT A LOWER BREAK-EVEN PRICE PER BARREL; 10/04/2018 – BP: OIL PLAYS IMPORTANT PART OF FUTURE IN MOST SCENARIOS; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BP seeking buyers for stake in ageing Egyptian business; 20/03/2018 – BP to drill first deepwater oil well in Mexican block in 2020; 10/04/2018 – BP Has 50% Interest in Alligin Field; Shell Has Other 50%

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated gas and oil firm worldwide. The company has market cap of 100.11 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. It has a 11.58 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas , and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That BP (LON:BP.) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat: BP Positions Itself for Shale Patch Bargain Hunt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Leave BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BP (LON:BP.) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 49% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 28, 2019.