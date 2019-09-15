Goldman Sachs Group Has Raised Stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by $859,971; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Westchester Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $766,878

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 91,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31 million, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 40,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The institutional investor held 2.09 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.80 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.78% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.32. About 1.08M shares traded or 115.06% up from the average. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 09/03/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. Feb Rev NT$70.1M; 27/03/2018 – KRYSTAL BIOTECH – THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATE FORMULATED INTO A TOPICAL GEL FOR DIRECT APPLICATION ONTO SKIN; 07/03/2018 – OutPlay Inc: Performance Sports Gel LactiGo™ Now Available in Europe; 24/04/2018 – BioSim Pharmaceuticals Selects CPC Scientific as Key Supplier in the Manufacture of BioSim’s ACTH Gel; 18/04/2018 – ORIGIN SUCCESSFULLY ACHIEVES PHASE llB GENESIS TRIAL OBJECTIVES AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND ANNOUNCES EARLY TERMINATION OF STUDY; 15/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LTD – BARBARA CHAPMAN REPLACES JOHN LEUCHARS AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 09/04/2018 – EyeGate Receives FDA Feedback on Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 16/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY SAYS TOTAL GENERATION VOLUMES UP 16% IN 3Q FY18; 15/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY NAMES BARBARA CHAPMAN AS NON-EXEC DIRECTOR; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Clinical and Histologic Evaluation of Picato 0.15% Gel in the Cosmetic Improvement of Photoaged Skin

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc invested in 0.02% or 764,980 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 24,550 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp owns 2.22% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 2.63 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.01% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Cv Starr & Co holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 308,097 shares. Arrow Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 221,840 shares stake. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 102,875 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 1,299 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 672,051 shares. Northern Corporation reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.01% or 2.09M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company accumulated 7,325 shares. Novare Cap Management Llc invested in 62,200 shares.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 5.12 million shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $50.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 32,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,899 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $344,270 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $59,820 was made by SIMS RYAN S on Monday, August 12. On Monday, August 26 the insider Flynn Edward T bought $100,600.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Capital Management invested in 1.89% or 94,279 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Braun Stacey Associates Incorporated owns 413,184 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated invested 1.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Cap Mngmt owns 78,386 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Mondrian Inv Partners Limited holds 596,173 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Maple Mngmt, a Vermont-based fund reported 195,640 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Fin Inc has invested 3.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, North Point Portfolio Managers Oh has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcdaniel Terry & Company has invested 8.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). St Johns Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,689 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Michigan-based Connable Office has invested 1.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt stated it has 78,456 shares. California-based Denali Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98M and $255.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,488 shares to 241,758 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX).