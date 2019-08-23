Goldman Sachs Group Has Raised Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) Stake by $500,305; Stock Declined; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Price Rose While Contravisory Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.38. About 260,911 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Savings Bank Department holds 371 shares. Meritage Management stated it has 115,761 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Commerce Fincl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 2,744 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.07% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.1% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 1,050 are held by Holderness Invests. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.1% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 38,682 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. Massachusetts-based Colony Gp Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Goldman Sachs Incorporated accumulated 399,868 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Numerixs owns 950 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Strategic Global Advisors has invested 1.07% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 744,609 are held by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,745 shares to 3,498 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

