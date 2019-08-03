Goldman Sachs Group Has Raised Its Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $24.67 Million as Market Value Rose; Texas Instrs (TXN) Market Valuation Rose While Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Stake by $709,140

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 280,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249.36 million, up from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.04M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 6,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 215,307 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.84M, down from 221,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $121.82. About 6.74 million shares traded or 38.75% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (Put) (NYSE:JNJ) by 172,300 shares to 319,900 shares, valued at $44.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:PM) by 357,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,100 shares, and cut its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. CARP DANIEL A also sold $1.53M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, February 8. XIE BING also sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 519,140 shares to 527,440 shares, valued at $47.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 17,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.60 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings.