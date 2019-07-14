Goldman Sachs Group Has Raised Bp Plc (Call) (BP) Position by $2.90 Million as Shares Declined; As Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) by 79.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 318,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 720,113 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.11M, up from 401,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 1.26 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 8.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (Call) (BP) by 110.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 67,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 4.29M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE IN QTR WAS $35.2 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Trade houses scoop most of Argentina’s May-August LNG demand -trade; 14/05/2018 – BP CEO on Iran Sanctions, Earnings, Oil Prices, LNG Trade (Video); 01/05/2018 – BP’s CFO thinks there’s a correction coming for today’s “frothy” oil prices; 25/04/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft says 2017 dividend seen at 10.48 rbls/share; 22/05/2018 – BP to cut 3 pct of jobs in upstream business – FT; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Divestments in 1Q Worth $200M; 04/04/2018 – AFTER 2020 BP TO DEDICATE ROUGHLY ONE-THIRD OF TANGGUH LNG OUTPUT TO DOMESTIC MARKET -OFFICIAL; 21/03/2018 – Aker BP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BP IS RESHAPING PORTFOLIO TOWARD GAS, LOOKS AT U.S., RUSSIA

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 328,699 shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $140.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

