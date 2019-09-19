Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered By $9.20 Million Its Ansys (ANSS) Position; Grainger W W Has 0.68 Sentiment

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 8.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 45,118 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 467,411 shares with $95.74M value, down from 512,529 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $18.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $219.32. About 197,524 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS

Grainger W W Inc (GWW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 171 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 251 trimmed and sold stock positions in Grainger W W Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 38.56 million shares, down from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Grainger W W Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 201 Increased: 116 New Position: 55.

Among 4 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ansys has $25400 highest and $19000 lowest target. $230.60’s average target is 5.14% above currents $219.32 stock price. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Monday, September 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Wedbush. Benchmark maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. JP Morgan maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stanley owns 1.32% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 26,848 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 20,100 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.14% or 22,900 shares. Aristotle Mgmt Lc reported 2.53M shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 3,514 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pitcairn Company reported 2,748 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Com Ltd owns 3,830 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 39,141 shares. Regions Fin Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Commerce National Bank holds 0.02% or 10,388 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank holds 272,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 341,492 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.07% or 67,664 shares in its portfolio. 2,778 were reported by Wms Partners Limited Liability Corp. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 64,618 shares.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About ANSYS, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANSS) 16% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ANSYS 2019 R3 Expands Autonomous Vehicles Solution – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like ANSYS, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ANSS) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANSYS acquires auto tech company – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Exxon, AT&T, Cardinal and ANSYS – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10 million for 54.83 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) stake by 372,590 shares to 2.10 million valued at $63.92M in 2019Q2. It also upped Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) stake by 379,786 shares and now owns 3.01M shares. Gladstone Coml Corp (NASDAQ:GOOD) was raised too.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Happy With W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWW) 5.2% Earnings Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$274, Is W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and other related services and products that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $16.01 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and Canada. It has a 20.08 P/E ratio. The firm offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.50 EPS, up 7.40% or $0.31 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.57M for 16.30 P/E if the $4.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.