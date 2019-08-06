Goldman Sachs Group Has Lifted Its Holding in Kforce (KFRC) by $1.23 Million; Longwood Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Veracyte (VCYT) Position as Share Value Rose

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 381,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, down from 442,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.87. About 879,083 shares traded or 17.90% up from the average. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Kforce Inc (KFRC) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 35,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 681,624 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.94M, up from 646,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Kforce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $846.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 151,896 shares traded or 23.23% up from the average. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has declined 7.99% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 15/05/2018 – Hancock Holding Buys New 1.1% Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS $355M TO $360M, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – Kforce Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birchview Limited Partnership invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited holds 0.03% or 8,520 shares. Sei owns 85,015 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.47% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) or 300,303 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 43,638 shares. 35,691 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Blair William & Il has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Caxton Assocs LP has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Friess Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 156,406 shares. Acuta Cap Limited Com reported 381,500 shares. 34,038 were reported by Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. State Street reported 1.13M shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). 120,183 are held by Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se by 10,500 shares to 63,500 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 760,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.67 million activity. JONES EVAN/ FA sold $1.53M worth of stock or 75,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold KFRC shares while 60 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.15 million shares or 2.51% less from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 1.43M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Seizert Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,633 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) or 454,093 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt invested in 34,300 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 42,500 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,934 shares or 0% of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Company holds 0.25% or 44,076 shares. Prudential Financial holds 212,808 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 8,932 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 7,795 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Limited Com has invested 0% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Charles Schwab Invest has 370,416 shares. 9,363 were reported by Kbc Nv. Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) for 7,430 shares.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 504,309 shares to 29,600 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 54,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.70M shares, and cut its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS).