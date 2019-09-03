Goldman Sachs Group Has Lifted Its Eldorado Resorts (Put) (ERI) Holding by $437,000; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Trimmed Its Kb Home (KBH) Position by $18.79 Million; Valuation Rose

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Put) (ERI) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.02% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 2.59 million shares traded or 37.84% up from the average. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL; 06/03/2018 Experts from ERI and CSR Weigh in on Potential Litigation Surge After Supreme Court Decision on Privacy Breaches; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 16/04/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Definitive Sales Agreement; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.85B; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Eldorado Resorts ‘B+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Tropicana Entertainment Inc. for $1.85 Billion; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 27/03/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta raises smart beta concerns

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 78.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 783,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The hedge fund held 214,383 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, down from 997,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 713,415 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 25.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $57.46 million for 10.70 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.45% EPS growth.

