Goldman Sachs Group Has Increased Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA); As Analog Devices (ADI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 4,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.31M, down from 206,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $122.18. About 2.68 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 659.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 22.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 25.77 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 billion, up from 3.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 25.66 million shares traded or 41.14% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 14/05/2018 – Comcast Cable Communications, LLC vs Rovi Guides, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/14/2018; 02/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Meek Mill speaks to @LesterHoltNBC in his first in-depth interview since his; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED NOTES ISSUANCE; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Still ‘committed’ To Cash Offer For Sky, After Comcast Makes Bid — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn formal bid for Sky; 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csi Compressco Lp by 896,272 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logitech Intl S A (Put) (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 260,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,000 shares, and cut its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (NYSE:CTT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim accumulated 2.19 million shares. New York-based Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Budros Ruhlin & Roe accumulated 5,140 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.07% or 23,875 shares in its portfolio. Private Comm Na holds 0.38% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 45,647 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc accumulated 6,579 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 31,329 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs has 0.24% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 9,305 shares. Td Management Limited Company stated it has 1,274 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fulton Bank & Trust Na holds 41,686 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.63% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Manchester Mngmt Llc has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sigma Planning holds 42,419 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast's (CMCSA) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq" published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Comcast (CMCSA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.10M for 25.04 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 162,468 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $27.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bessemer has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1,861 shares. 1,563 were reported by Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Company. Fort Lp stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.02% or 3,450 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 2.16M shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0.51% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). North Star Inv holds 2,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pointstate Cap LP invested in 274,200 shares or 0.57% of the stock. 3,236 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Pa. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The accumulated 0.21% or 1.80M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 31,284 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 241 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Texas Capital Fincl Bank Inc Tx invested in 0.63% or 3,290 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Taurus Asset Ltd invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).