Goldman Sachs Group Has Boosted Cummins (Put) (CMI) Position by $2.21 Million as Market Value Declined; Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Stake Increased by Ares Management Llc

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.24. About 7.84 million shares traded or 139.42% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky to Take on CCO Role June 1, Following Carol Wambeke’s Retirement; 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing Children’s Day; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Gets NYSE Notice Not Meeting Listing Requirements; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CAN’T ESTIMATE NATURE, AMOUNT OF MONETARY PENALTY; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Set Date for 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Teleconference; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR REPORTS DELAY IN 10-K FILING; 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing; 15/03/2018 – S&P PLACED CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘DEV’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor: Delay Due to Ongoing Probe of Alleged Misappropriation of Funds; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL PROBE COULD IMPLICATE BOOKS, RECORDS, CONTROLS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (Put) (CMI) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 82,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 68,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 1.17M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na has 86,775 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd accumulated 70 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First National Tru Com owns 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,924 shares. Fund stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Daiwa Gru has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Texas Yale reported 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 13,675 are held by Torray Limited Liability Corporation. 18,269 were accumulated by Goelzer Investment Management. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 5,376 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company owns 1,775 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited has 3,200 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Co Limited Liability Com stated it has 8,728 shares. Hgk Asset Management Inc reported 0.07% stake.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 951,300 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $52.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 250,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 07/25/2019: CCJ,CCO.TO,CVE,CVE.TO,CLB,EQNR – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Midasletter.com published: “Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB | NYSE:ACB) CCO Cam Battley Discusses Convertible Debenture; Dilution Unlikely – Midas Letter” on January 21, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IHeartMedia wraps restructuring, separates from CCO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.07 million activity. 15,000 shares were bought by WELLS SCOTT, worth $35,442. Shares for $6.07M were sold by PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC on Tuesday, May 14. 20,000 shares valued at $48,852 were bought by COLEMAN BRIAN D. on Wednesday, August 14.