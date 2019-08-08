Goldman Sachs Group Has Boosted By $13.35 Million Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs (Call) (LH) Stake; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) Last Week

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (Call) (LH) stake by 665.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 87,800 shares as Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (Call) (LH)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 101,000 shares with $15.45 million value, up from 13,200 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (Call) now has $16.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.44. About 457,327 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. Williams R Sanders also sold $152,586 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Tuesday, February 12. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC also sold $540,407 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LH in report on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $173 target.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) stake by 1.00 million shares to 1.13 million valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) stake by 24,151 shares and now owns 110,392 shares. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was reduced too.

The stock increased 2.91% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $98.47. About 430,341 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.