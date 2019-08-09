Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Valuation Rose While Great West Life Assurance Company Cut Its Holding; Sandler Capital Management Cut Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Position by $37.29 Million

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 4,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 223,047 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.72M, down from 227,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $207. About 1.99 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Goldman Tells Big Oil: Take the Gas Risk and Demand Will Follow; 09/05/2018 – FACTORS SUGGEST FURTHER UPSIDE RISK TO $82.50/BBL BRENT CRUDE FORECAST AS OF THE SUMMER – GOLDMAN SACHS; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Old, not ill: scientist opts for Swiss suicide; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings beat the Street, but trading results fall short; 27/03/2018 – Sonali Basak: Insurers with ties to Goldman Sachs and Apollo are under scrutiny by regulators and clients. Exclusive reporting; 30/05/2018 – Besieged by Activist Investors? Goldman Unveils an App for That; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs bonuses for women 40% less than men’s; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Asks: ‘Will The Machines Amplify The Next Downturn?’; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 64.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 186,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The hedge fund held 103,930 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, down from 290,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $206.52. About 534,597 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 339,364 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 30,455 were reported by Hgk Asset Mngmt. 610,015 were reported by Prudential Fin. 25 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Ajo Lp accumulated 36,975 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Grp Inc holds 55,384 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Co reported 2.46 million shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 2,300 shares. United Advisers Lc reported 2,429 shares stake. Virtu Lc reported 10,558 shares. First Merchants Corp holds 0.05% or 1,500 shares. Brown Advisory reported 19,101 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 2,060 shares. Wright Service holds 1,798 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 3,696 shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd (Put) by 63,000 shares to 413,000 shares, valued at $16.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Management has 0.21% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1.71 million shares. 328 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 520,239 shares. Scotia Capital has 21,147 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Salem Invest Counselors has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 678,207 were reported by Okumus Fund Ltd. Hudock Capital Llc has 580 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) owns 79,704 shares. Culbertson A N Incorporated holds 1.59% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 28,729 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 2,682 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 3.10M are owned by Dimensional Fund Lp. Narwhal Cap Management accumulated 21,578 shares. Weiss Multi owns 10,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Consolidated Investment Ltd Company reported 1.15% stake.

