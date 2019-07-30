Goldman Sachs Group (GS) to pay $1.25 on Sep 27, 2019; VIVENDI ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (VIVEF) Shorts Raised By 12.08%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is expected to pay $1.25 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:GS) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $1.25 dividend. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s current price of $220.32 translates into 0.57% yield. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $220.32. About 1.34M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/05/2018 – Penumbra at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs says electric car company Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION; 23/03/2018 – AMUNDI, GOLDMAN SACHS, BLAKROCK NAMED PREFERRED TENDERERS; 25/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein decries `bitter and negative’ US politics; 15/03/2018 – Goldman steps up hiring of women, minorities worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Circle raises $110 mln, plans to create dollar-pegged cryptocurrency

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $79.94 billion. It operates through four divisions: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. It has a 9.23 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Among 4 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 9 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Societe Generale on Friday, February 1 to “Sell”. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga" on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha" published on July 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Goldman Sachs Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga" on July 15, 2019.