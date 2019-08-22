Goldman Sachs Group (GS) to pay $1.25 on Sep 27, 2019; Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is expected to pay $1.25 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:GS) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $1.25 dividend. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s current price of $200.68 translates into 0.62% yield. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $200.68. About 1.13M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – TabbFORUM: NEWS: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June – sources (Reuters); 09/03/2018 – Mike Mayo Says Goldman Has a ‘Deep Bench’ (Video); 09/04/2018 – Another Goldman exec dumps Wall Street for crypto world; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR INTERNATIONAL UNIT OF 72.2 PCT; 13/03/2018 – iSpecimen® Director of Marketing Jeff Goldman to Present Cutting-Edge Biobanking Strategy; 10/04/2018 – Venezuela Is in Default, but Goldman Sachs Just Got Paid; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE & GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHAN; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs sees reshaping of industries driving M&A; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HIRES STEVE LESSAR, KONNIN TAM FROM GOLDMAN FOR PE

Among 3 analysts covering Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Roadhouse has $70 highest and $6100 lowest target. $64.75’s average target is 30.89% above currents $49.47 stock price. Texas Roadhouse had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Wednesday, March 20 to “Buy”. The stock of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS. See Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 26.45% above currents $200.68 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $72.16 billion. It operates through four divisions: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. It has a 8.41 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity. ZARLEY JAMES R bought $992,439 worth of stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates full-service casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.55 billion. The firm operates and franchises its restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse name. It has a 23.01 P/E ratio. It also operates sports restaurants under the BubbaÂ’s 33 name.

The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 780,411 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals