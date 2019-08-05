Goldman Sachs Group (GS) to pay $1.25 on Sep 27, 2019; Nuance Communications (NUAN)’s Sentiment Is 0.83

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is expected to pay $1.25 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:GS) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $1.25 dividend. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s current price of $209.37 translates into 0.60% yield. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.50M shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 04/04/2018 – However, according to Goldman Sachs, there is little evidence that there will be a recession soon; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Goldman’s Ramos Says Brazil Needs to Accelerate Fiscal Adjustments (Video); 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Institutional Client Services Rev $4.39B; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: RISKS TO OIL PRICE INCLUDE POSSIBLE ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Rev $10.04B; 23/03/2018 – Growing Number of Goldman Sachs Advisors Jumping Ship — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Loses its `Queen of Commodities’ Marking End of an Era; 01/05/2018 – Goldman to pay $110m over foreign exchange trades

Nuance Communications (NUAN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.41, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 118 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 142 sold and reduced their holdings in Nuance Communications. The hedge funds in our database now own: 267.98 million shares, up from 241.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuance Communications in top ten positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 100 Increased: 85 New Position: 33.

Rgm Capital Llc holds 6.56% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. for 5.71 million shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc owns 1.29 million shares or 5.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Park West Asset Management Llc has 2.6% invested in the company for 3.50 million shares. The New Jersey-based Mcrae Capital Management Inc has invested 2.41% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 568,050 shares.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.69 billion. It operates through four divisions: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. It has a 98.48 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports.

The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 1.77 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nuance to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Avnet (Nasdaq: $AVT) Names New President of Business Transformation, Nuance (Nasdaq: $NUAN) Introduces Lightning Engine AI Tool – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $306,000 activity.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $52.23 million for 22.43 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $76.60 billion. It operates through four divisions: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. It has a 8.77 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 1.05M shares. Artemis Invest Management Llp holds 26,000 shares. New York-based Investec Asset Mgmt North America has invested 0.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). M&T State Bank has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 47,108 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 3,916 shares stake. The Texas-based Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.55% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Chemung Canal stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Matrix Asset Ny holds 1.77% or 53,907 shares in its portfolio. 9,170 are held by Panagora Asset. First Quadrant L P Ca owns 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 600 shares. Huber Capital Mgmt Llc reported 22,200 shares stake. Walleye Trading Lc holds 35,131 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Monetary Management Gp invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 4,782 shares. Art Advisors Ltd has invested 0.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).