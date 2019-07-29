Goldman Sachs Group (GS) to pay $1.25 on Sep 27, 2019; Bridger Management Boosted Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Holding

Bridger Management Llc increased Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) stake by 5.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridger Management Llc acquired 211,950 shares as Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)’s stock rose 52.61%. The Bridger Management Llc holds 4.00 million shares with $32.19 million value, up from 3.79M last quarter. Tg Therapeutics Inc now has $665.82 million valuation. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 815,338 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 49.13% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American A; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19; 04/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.5M; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annua; 21/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.59; 27/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results and Business Update

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is expected to pay $1.25 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:GS) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $1.25 dividend. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s current price of $222.14 translates into 0.56% yield. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.30 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – S.Africa’s land expropriation plans making markets nervous -Goldman Sachs; 02/05/2018 – Goldman’s Beinner Prefers Credit Risk Over Duration Risk (Video); 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment in Argentina in Over a Decade; 25/05/2018 – Blackstone, Goldman Move Forward on Hovnanian CDS Trade (Video); 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs buys personal finance start-up Clarity Money; 15/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports mean gender pay gap of 55.5 percent; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO calls reports of pending retirement ‘wishful’; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AFRICA HEAD SAYS NATURAL NERVOUSNESS ABOUT S.AFRICAN LAND EXPROPRIATION, BUT PROCESS WILL BE RATIONAL; 20/03/2018 – “It’s going to be how they manage through this that will ultimately determine their long-term future,” Heath Terry, lead internet research analyst at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC on Tuesday

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $351,750 activity. The insider WEISS MICHAEL S bought $351,750.

Bridger Management Llc decreased Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 223,870 shares to 1.53 million valued at $26.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) stake by 110,853 shares and now owns 598,943 shares. Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TG Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. H.C. Wainwright maintained TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 164,479 were accumulated by Raymond James Fin Ser. Moreover, Bridger Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 2.55% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 18,000 shares. Forbes J M And Company Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,800 shares. 13,349 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Sg Americas Securities Limited has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Citadel Limited Co holds 37,975 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 928,149 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 14,420 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 10,664 shares. Ra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.84% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 8.20 million shares. 388,848 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers Incorporated holds 3,596 shares. Manchester Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,513 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Kenmare Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.91% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Colonial Advsrs reported 20,447 shares. 4,160 were accumulated by Security National Trust. Consolidated Grp Lc reported 11,960 shares stake. Premier Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 49,220 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.15% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ls Invest Advsr Lc reported 0.14% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation reported 214,682 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Alexandria Lc invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,375 shares. Elm Ridge Mngmt Lc owns 8,028 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Limited Co has 0.8% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 388,142 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation reported 140 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 9 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $312 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 1 by Societe Generale. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $260 target.