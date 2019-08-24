Goldman Sachs Group (GS) to pay $1.25 on Sep 27, 2019; American Electric Power Co (AEP) Has 1.19 Sentiment

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is expected to pay $1.25 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:GS) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $1.25 dividend. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s current price of $196.20 translates into 0.64% yield. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Solomon clear to take Goldman helm as rival’s retreat ends power struggle; 07/03/2018 – TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND JOINT LEAD MANAGER; 07/03/2018 – AFFECTED STAFF HAVE ALREADY NEGOTIATED AND SIGNED GERMAN EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS; 04/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Goldman Sachs, Sumitomo Mitsui; 23/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN DISCLOSES BOB BOROUJERDI’S DEPARTURE IN MEMO TO STAFF; 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Ex-Goldman Partner to Board as It Expands in China; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – Goldman profit up 27 pct as trading surges

American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 352 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 296 sold and reduced their stock positions in American Electric Power Co Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 352.66 million shares, down from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding American Electric Power Co Inc in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 258 Increased: 246 New Position: 106.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 6.76% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. for 1.18 million shares. Stralem & Co Inc owns 85,620 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crow Point Partners Llc has 3.26% invested in the company for 230,000 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has invested 2.63% in the stock. Keystone Financial Planning Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 62,427 shares.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.49 million for 18.51 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

American Electric Power Company, Inc., a public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $44.23 billion. The firm generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It has a 22.4 P/E ratio. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 29.33% above currents $196.2 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $312 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $218 target.

