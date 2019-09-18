Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose While Pzena Investment Management Trimmed Stake; Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose While Midas Management Has Increased Stake by $469,200

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 3,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230.51M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $214.49. About 992,746 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – MAGIC JOHNSON’S INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERSHIP HIRES GOLDMAN BANKER; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reveals Yawning U.K. Gender Pay Gap; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Sees Fewer Funds Running More Money After MiFID; 26/03/2018 – China’s Meituan-Dianping taps three Wall Street banks for HK listing; 08/05/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS 1.61% OF TESSENDERLO THROUGH FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES GREAT OPPORTUNITIES FOR SPONSORS, CLIENTS: SCHER; 05/03/2018 – PE Hub: Vestar explores Fund V revamp with Goldman and AlpInvest; 07/03/2018 – Independent: Goldman Sachs puts London staff on notice to relocate to Frankfurt by June; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO LLOYD BLANKFEIN COMMENTS ON CNBC INTERVIEW

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, up from 14,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $194.34. About 787,925 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.70 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 2.27M shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $229.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 271,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Financial Group Inc.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Gaithersburg biotech files to go public with $150M offering – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 13 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Lc stated it has 93,123 shares. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Shapiro Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 17,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Invest Mgmt holds 2.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 13,271 shares. Essex Svcs stated it has 0.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Charles Schwab Inv Inc invested in 1.78 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pnc Financial Group has 267,086 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Swift Run Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 33,459 shares. West Chester Capital reported 1,000 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cleararc Cap has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Apg Asset Nv owns 97,457 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.07% or 44,414 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alexion down 8% premarket on Amgen challenge of Soliris patents – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Things You’ll Want to Know About Amgen’s Future – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.