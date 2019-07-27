Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose While Personal Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position; As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stock Value Declined, Alpine Partners Vi Has Increased by $410,650 Its Holding

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.16% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 1.52 million shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 98.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 120,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324,000, down from 122,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HIRES STEVE LESSAR, KONNIN TAM FROM GOLDMAN FOR PE; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds Goldman Sachs; 07/05/2018 – The family that controls NASCAR is working with Goldman Sachs to identify a potential deal for the company; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 3rd Update; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN IS “OPEN MINDED” TO BUYING COMPANIES TO EXPAND AND LIKELY TO CONTINUE BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS -CFO; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ securities co-heads to leave firm; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs: David Solomon to Serve as Sole President, Operating Chief; 14/05/2018 – Global banks signal pragmatism over EU access after Brexit; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Alum Launches EPIQ Capital Group

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Capital Management LP owns 36,500 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation holds 64,715 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 62,700 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cypress Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,139 shares. Axa invested in 73,471 shares. Atria Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 4,108 shares. Cap Guardian Communication invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wafra Inc, a New York-based fund reported 45,014 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc reported 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt reported 0.74% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,698 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 151 shares. Markston Ltd Co reported 54,585 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 83 shares.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,335 shares to 19,524 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. – Friend Of The Long-Term Investor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, T-Mobile-Sprint, Charles Schwab, USAA, HGGC, Sterling Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apparently, Some Traders Are Nervous About Bank Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.