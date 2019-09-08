Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose While Maverick Capital LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $466,040; Hmi Capital Has Trimmed Tableau Software (DATA) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 2,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 34,090 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, down from 36,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 23/03/2018 – REFILE-Goldman raises CEO Blankfein’s pay by 9 pct; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS ALL 11 DIRECTORS ARE APPROVED; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman’s Next C.E.O. Must Embrace the Grind: DealBook Briefing; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reveals Yawning U.K. Gender Pay Gap — 3rd Update; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is reportedly prepping his exit; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs hires crypto trader Schmidt to lead digital assets – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Goldman Sachs is on a hiring spree for the tech team at the heart of its new strategyThe firm is lookin; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN INCREASES DIRECTED CAPITAL’S CREDIT LINE TO $150M FIRM; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA’S FY19 GDP GROWTH ESTIMATE TO 7.6 PCT FROM 8 PCT ON PNB WOES – TV

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 6,210 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 5,701 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 98,000 shares. Stephens Ar owns 571 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,359 shares. Capital International Inc Ca invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Principal Fincl Grp reported 10,306 shares. South State invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 8,523 are owned by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Corp. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited invested in 0.37% or 318,389 shares. Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa invested 0.06% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 22,937 shares. Product Prns Limited Com accumulated 75,020 shares or 0.54% of the stock.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) Will Pay A 0.7% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mallinckrodt up 3% premarket on positive terlipressin data – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Dow rises 99 points led by Walmart, rebounding from worst day of 2019 – CNBC” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)? Here’s How It Performed Recently – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Falls as Top International Executive Charged in 1MDB Scandal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Recent Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Investment Suggests a Massive Opportunity to Be Had in Calgary’s Real Estate Market – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96B for 9.37 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.