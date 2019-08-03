Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose While Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Stake by $16.90 Million; As Danaher (DHR) Valuation Rose, Holder Eminence Capital LP Cut Position by $105.86 Million

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 88,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.21M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.38 million shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Merchant hires ex-Goldman energy trading head; 14/03/2018 – German bank body sees about 20 banks expanding in Germany after Brexit; 08/05/2018 – Former Goldman Exec Gary Cohn expects the digital coin of the future will be simpler than bitcoin; 21/05/2018 – Data firm IHS Markit to buy lpreo in $1.86 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings: $6.95 a share, vs $5.58 EPS expected; 19/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Adds China Merchants Bank; 14/03/2018 – Goldman’s Black Box Charity Reveals Tech Billionaires (Video); 15/05/2018 – Goldman Gets Yukos Flashback as Russia’s Economic Outlook Sours

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 801,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 842,309 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.20M, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $139.19. About 1.94 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 361,300 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $69.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 135,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 972,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 76,525 shares to 3.99M shares, valued at $163.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.01M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).