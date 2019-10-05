Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose While Bbr Partners Lifted Stake by $10.26 Million; Fiserv (FISV) Holder Sandhill Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding by $1.92 Million as Stock Value Rose

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 117.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 50,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 93,123 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.05M, up from 42,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $200.8. About 2.99 million shares traded or 31.51% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q FICC Rev $2.07B; 09/04/2018 – Another Goldman exec dumps Wall Street for crypto world; 15/04/2018 – Goldman buys personal finance app Clarity Money; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein became chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs on June 28, 2006; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 22/05/2018 – Oil producers boost 2019 hedging -Goldman Sachs; 09/03/2018 – Dealbook: Will Goldman’s Blankfein Depart by the End of the Year?: DealBook Briefing; 12/03/2018 – Hawken Says the Bench is Deep at Goldman Sachs (Video); 15/05/2018 – America’s budget deficit and unemployment rate are heading in opposite directions – and Goldman Sachs projects this will force up interest rates; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 21,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 368,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.58 million, up from 347,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $105.7. About 2.98M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Widening The Trade War – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Goldman Sachs Stocks to Buy with Over 20% Upside Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Goldman Sachs reshuffles Asia M&A leadership as John Kim joins Carlyle – memo – StreetInsider.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Investorplace.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Glum Data Strikes Again – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

