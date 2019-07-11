Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose While Tiedemann Wealth Management Cut Position by $411,987; Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $363,553

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Novetta Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTERS – NEW SERVICE WITH AMAZON WILL BE ROLLING OUT TO CUSTOMERS ACROSS U.S. OVER COMING WEEKS; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Defends Cloud Contract Rivals Call a Lock for Amazon; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 03/04/2018 – Amazon beefs up lobby team amid Trump attacks; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO RAISE PRIME SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO $119 FROM $99 IN US; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com; 29/03/2018 – Trump Criticizes Amazon, Says Online Retailer Pays ‘Little or No Taxes’ to State, Local Governments; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 37.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 2,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,585 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 5,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 1.75M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: SYNCHRONIZED GLOBAL GROWTH, RISING RATES HELPED; 19/04/2018 – Goldman’s Hughes Sees More Options for Corporate Treasurers (Video); 17/04/2018 – Wall St extends rally after Goldman earnings beat forecasts; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sells In-House Cybersecurity Software to Tech Company; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES SOUTH AFRICA GDP GROWTH AT 2.4% IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Vestar to Sell Hearthside Food to Investor Group; 03/04/2018 – Goldman-Zell Venture Purchased Portfolio of Comml Property, Including Office Park, Mall in Buenos Aires; 07/03/2018 – S.Africa’s land expropriation plans making markets nervous -Goldman Sachs; 13/03/2018 – Pamela Barbaglia: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 26/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK HAS APPROACHED ONE OF GOLDMAN SACHS’ MOST SENIOR EXECUTIVES TO REPLACE JOHN CRYAN – TIMES

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 5,904 shares to 11,808 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Roche Holdings Ltd (RHHBY).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon’s Next Big Thing – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Logistics As Economic Savior; Amazon Self-Delivers How Much?! – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull predicts Amazon’s one-day shipping boost – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/26/2019: TGT,AMZN,UNF,FTDR,GIS – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Strike 2019? Warehouse Workers Plan a Prime Day Protest – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corvex Management LP owns 26,500 shares or 3.29% of their US portfolio. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Robecosam Ag holds 0.08% or 1,115 shares in its portfolio. Atika Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 31,451 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Granite Partners Lc holds 1.81% or 17,898 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 1.36% or 4,967 shares. Fmr Limited Co owns 16.66M shares for 3.55% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Tru reported 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Epoch Invest Prns reported 4,076 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 140 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors holds 5,349 shares. Saturna holds 1,866 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1,874 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First United Bankshares has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.52 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco New York holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation owns 42,464 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 1.14 million shares. Blair William & Il reported 415,302 shares. Stanley accumulated 25,857 shares or 1.21% of the stock. 1.32M are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Amica Retiree Med Tru stated it has 2,592 shares. 3.60 million are held by Bank Of America Corp De. Mackenzie Corp has 0.17% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 359,898 shares. Baldwin Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.4% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,940 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Llc holds 0.13% or 16,151 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 12,852 shares. 5,350 were reported by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company. Twin Tree Management LP reported 67,838 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 1.05M shares.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 30,403 shares to 394,468 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 113,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.