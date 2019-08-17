Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose While Portland Investment Counsel Has Lowered by $1.09 Million Its Holding; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Greylin Investment Mangement Increased Its Position by $5.23 Million as Valuation Declined

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 84,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13M, down from 89,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Goldman currency unit fined $110m Traders shared data in chat rooms to boost profit, two US regulators say; 12/04/2018 – BLANKFEIN: NOT REALLY REVOLVING DOOR BETWEEN GOLDMAN/GOVERNMENT; 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES PNB TAKING $2B BALANCE SHEET HIT FROM INDIA FRAUD; 08/03/2018 – ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC ABF.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3100P FROM 3000P; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs May Be Getting Its Groove Back; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein reportedly is prepping his exit; 10/05/2018 – American Oil Exports Flip Influence in Iran Enforcement: Goldman

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 7,656 shares. 3,221 are held by Essex Fin Inc. Brinker Capital Inc has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Parkside National Bank & Tru reported 2,045 shares. Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 203,914 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio. Portland Inv Counsel holds 8.13% or 84,000 shares in its portfolio. Moon Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tiverton Asset Lc invested in 0.06% or 6,751 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 1,176 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 0.14% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company owns 6,706 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Twin Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.34% or 35,860 shares. 24,984 are held by Clearbridge Ltd Co. 1,403 are held by Private Wealth. Horizon Invs Lc invested in 1,363 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year's $6.28 per share. GS's profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 28,057 shares to 33,591 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prns owns 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 66,950 shares. Old Financial Bank In invested in 17,570 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Violich Cap Mngmt Inc holds 32,519 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Co Lc accumulated 0.64% or 94,227 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc holds 10,198 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp reported 491,781 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 785,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 284,421 were reported by Fincl Counselors. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp invested in 506,009 shares. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,547 shares. First Personal Financial invested in 325 shares. Moreover, Shelter Mutual Insur has 1.31% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Massachusetts Fincl Serv Co Ma holds 0.59% or 32.13M shares.