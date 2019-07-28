Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose While Lau Associates Has Increased Position by $324,700; Idex (IEX) Shareholder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $16.77 Million

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: SCOOP: Lloyd Blankfein is preparing to step down as CEO of Goldman Sachs as soon as this year. $GS…; 17/04/2018 – Tomorrow on @SquawkCNBC: @WilfredFrost sits down with Goldman Sachs chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein for an exclusive interview; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs buys personal finance start-up Clarity Money; 15/03/2018 – The Gamble That Put David Solomon on Top at Goldman Sachs; 04/04/2018 – RENISHAW PLC RSW.L : GOLDMAN SACHS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE 5500P; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: Strong Earnings Rebound for Goldman Sachs; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs clinches crown as Ideal Employer in global financial space; 02/05/2018 – Goldman Is Said to Add Crypto Contracts Without Trading Bitcoins; 08/03/2018 – BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES SA BCP.LS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 0.30 EUROS FROM 0.24 EUROS

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 111,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,487 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, down from 196,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $168.81. About 626,005 shares traded or 73.03% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates holds 0.02% or 23,648 shares in its portfolio. Huber Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 22,200 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp has 0.22% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 8,000 shares. Moreover, Adirondack Trust Company has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.16% or 46,538 shares. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers Com has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Vanguard has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Prudential Incorporated invested in 0.27% or 846,320 shares. 6 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd. Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wafra, New York-based fund reported 45,014 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Lp reported 64,423 shares. Old Financial Bank In holds 4,747 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,977 shares. Braun Stacey Associates, a New York-based fund reported 48,046 shares.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares Tr (IWM) by 9,000 shares to 11,164 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 82,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,700 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares Tr (IEFA).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) debt fund loan fuels apartment tower from New Orleans developer – Nashville Business Journal” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Asian Markets Rise; China’s New Tech Board Plunges on Second Day of Trading – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs declares $1.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny owns 17,742 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guyasuta Invest Advisors has 0.31% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Ameriprise Fin holds 254,052 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Company reported 184,267 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.12% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Barclays Plc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 540,748 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0.03% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 4,808 shares. Moreover, Stock Yards Bancorp Tru has 0.02% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 1,524 shares. Robecosam Ag has 91,556 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc reported 18 shares. South Dakota Council owns 3,150 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3,221 shares. 13,810 were reported by Toronto Dominion Retail Bank. M&T Savings Bank holds 0.02% or 19,563 shares in its portfolio.