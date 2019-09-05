Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose While Ing Groep Nv Lowered Stake by $23.53 Million; Cooper Creek Partners Management Stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Trimmed by $4.28 Million as Market Value Declined

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 82,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 79,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 161,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 1.20 million shares traded or 25.03% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 123,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 92,385 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 215,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $201.73. About 1.72 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs May Be Getting Its Groove Back; 28/03/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO MANDATE GOLDMAN FOR GERBER SALE: INS. INSIDER; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for Forex Conduct; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Aims to Boost Business Managing Cash for Big Companies; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS: WOLFGANG FINK TO BE SOLE HEAD GERMANY, AUSTRIA; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY REVS IN FIXED INCOME, CURRENCY & COMMODITIES CLIENT EXECUTION UP ON HIGHER NET REVS IN CURRENCIES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – Coming up at 8:30a ET on @SquawkCNBC: Goldman Sachs CEO @lloydblankfein joins @WilfredFrost for a live & exclusive interview; 25/05/2018 – Goldman Says Riskiest Junk Bonds Are Most `Mispriced’ Since 2007; 06/04/2018 – Goldman’s Jan Hatzius discusses March jobs report, employment outlook; 12/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Harvey Schwartz, Goldman Sachs president and co-chief operating officer, has decided to retire effective…

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Nc reported 1,085 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Yhb Inv Advsr invested 0.6% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kj Harrison And Prtnrs reported 14,480 shares. Cna Fincl Corporation invested 0.32% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 6,751 are held by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. King Luther Management stated it has 1,200 shares. Investec Asset North America Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 10,056 shares. Texas Yale stated it has 40,668 shares. 27,695 are held by Snow Capital Mngmt Lp. Amalgamated Bancorp, a New York-based fund reported 44,573 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 548,850 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,901 shares. Ima Wealth reported 12,852 shares stake. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.2% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 66,630 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 7,837 shares to 36,614 shares, valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 19,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.12 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 66.88 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Outdoor Brands by 419,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.