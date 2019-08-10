Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake Upped by Eagle Capital Management Llc; Kylin Management Has Upped New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake by $31.21 Million; Stock Value Rose

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 507,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 6.21M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19B, up from 5.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.76 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 19/04/2018 – Selling to America: the radical makeover of Goldman Sachs; 09/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – BURBERRY GROUP: GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER OF ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING; 07/03/2018 – ADVENT EXPECTED TO LAUNCH SALE OF AMMERAAL BELTECH AROUND LATE MARCH; 26/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank seeks to replace CEO with Goldman executive – report; 08/03/2018 – Australia PM’s son says Goldman sidelined him after 1MDB warnings; 19/03/2018 – Global Equity New Issues Rise 2.5% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 03/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.4% On Year

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 629,555 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Ltd Llc holds 1.18% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Quantum Capital Mgmt has 0.23% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Optimum Investment Advsr has 0.46% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,335 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 10,900 shares. Invesco accumulated 3.45M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Lederer Counsel Ca holds 1,633 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Swedbank stated it has 591,700 shares. 8,450 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa. The New York-based Laurion Cap LP has invested 0.21% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.22% stake. 1,275 were accumulated by Beech Hill Advsrs. Texas Yale Cap invested 0.31% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ca holds 0.02% or 949 shares in its portfolio.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 302,910 shares to 4.75 million shares, valued at $811.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 643,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

