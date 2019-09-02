Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake Maintained by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Value Rose While Jet Capital Investors LP Has Lifted Stake

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Goldman President, Co-Chief Operating Officer Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC GS.N MANAGEMENT “CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC” THAT FACTORS LEADING TO 1Q RESULTS WILL PERSIST -CFO; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES TURKISH INFLATION PEAKING ABOVE 12% LATE SUMMER; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, PSP Lead $250 Million Funding Round for Tradeshift; 10/04/2018 – Investment banking, management and lending have overtaken trading as Goldman’s leading source of revenue, Bernstein analyst Christian Bolu writes; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Is Said to Slash Its Position in Controversial CDS Trade; 13/04/2018 – Melrose Added to Goldman Sachs’ Conviction List, Rated Buy; 07/03/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM ADVENT HIRES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N AND ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA TO SELL DUTCH CONVEYOR BELT COMPANY AMMERAAL BELTECH; 07/05/2018 – The family that controls NASCAR is working with Goldman Sachs to identify a potential deal for the company

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 86.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 154,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 332,814 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.00M, up from 178,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 1.06M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 07/05/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger; 16/05/2018 – Convergys sees limited interest in second round; 29/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Expected to Announce Merger as Soon as Sunday; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FCC SAYS IT REACHES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE ON RURAL CALLING; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT LEADERS MEET WITH FCC CHAIRMAN AJIT PAI; 30/04/2018 – LIVE now on CNBC: T-Mobile US CEO @JohnLegere and Sprint CEO @marceloclaure join the @SquawkStreet live from the NYSE; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 02/05/2018 – BNN: T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile fined $40 million over failing calls and false ringtones in rural areas; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile: If the Sprint Deal Flops, Is There a Downside? — Barrons.com

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Put) by 114,631 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 96,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,176 shares, and cut its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs owns 1.98 million shares. Qs Investors Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Coastline holds 0.05% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 445 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.09% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.25% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Victory Capital Management invested in 0.04% or 223,833 shares. Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 34,000 shares. Parkside Bancorporation invested in 93 shares. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 3.32M shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.43% or 130,768 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0% or 7,349 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Yorktown & Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

