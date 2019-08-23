Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake Increased by Lakewood Capital Management Lp; Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Permian Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake by $12.77 Million as Share Value Declined

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 842,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.66 million, up from 817,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $201.59. About 272,730 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June – sources – The Edge Markets; 05/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN, SULLIVAN & CROMWELL AND LEGANCE ADVISING ON SPIN-OFF; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs tells its clients to buy high growth companies; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS ACTIVISM IS PUSHING MORE M&A THAN EVER; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN LOOKED AT “WELL OVER 100” POTENTIAL BUSINESSES TO ACQUIRE BEFORE LAUNCHING CONSUMER BANK -CFO; 15/04/2018 – Partners Group, Charlesbank near deal for Hearthside Food; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Names David Solomon as Sole President (Video); 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Part-time nightclub DJ poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99 million, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 293,551 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 35,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $122.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 94,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Investment Ltd Liability Co has 15,091 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Natixis owns 732,649 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Sfmg Limited reported 1,671 shares stake. City accumulated 677 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cap Inv Counsel Inc owns 6,016 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Bank Of Mellon holds 0.22% or 4.10M shares. Nicholas Investment Prtnrs LP has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Swedbank reported 591,700 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.67% or 18,683 shares. Cim Mangement Incorporated reported 4,138 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). M&T Bancshares owns 47,108 shares. Westover Advisors Limited Liability owns 21,503 shares. Camarda Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 32 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 517 shares.

