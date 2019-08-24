Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake Held by Marco Investment Management Llc; Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Veeva Systems Cl A (VEEV) by $46.78 Million

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (VEEV) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 371,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.44 million, down from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $158.13. About 1.20 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 40.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 13,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 46,551 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, up from 33,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SETS GOAL OF 50% FEMALE WORKFORCE `OVER TIME’; 14/05/2018 – Goldman: Something strange is happening with the US economy that could cause interest rates to jump; 12/03/2018 – Hawken Says the Bench is Deep at Goldman Sachs (Video); 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Issues $914 Million Bond for Brazil’s Biggest Gas Plant; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Bond-Trading Bounce Not Enough to Get Investors on Board; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C; 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve, N.Y. State Cite ‘Unsafe and Unsound’ Practices in Goldman’s Forex Trading Business; 26/03/2018 – China’s Meituan-Dianping taps three Wall Street banks for HK listing

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 90,041 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Westover Advsrs Ltd Company holds 2.14% or 21,503 shares. National Pension Serv accumulated 368,168 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% or 160,650 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,280 shares. California-based Private Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 1.6% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Adirondack Tru Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 100 shares. Mackenzie invested in 0.17% or 359,898 shares. 1,283 were reported by Green Square Lc. Delphi Mngmt Ma owns 7,154 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Palisade Cap Management Limited Com Nj accumulated 1,640 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 270,050 shares or 4.05% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.04% or 14,800 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 235 shares. Grimes & reported 3,905 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $538.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,751 shares to 2,296 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) by 2.25 million shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $410.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 232,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).