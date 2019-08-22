Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake Has Boosted by Twin Tree Management Lp; Weitz Investment Management Cut Tupperware Brands (TUP) Stake as Share Value Declined

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 65.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 26,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 67,838 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.02 million, up from 41,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $201.17. About 373,960 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/04/2018 – ECUADOR TO INVESTIGATE GOLDMAN GOLD OPERATION: CELI; 09/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is the last Goldman veteran holding a top administration job; 02/04/2018 – OTC crypto market flourishes, powered by Skype; 27/03/2018 – Goldman vice chair turned down Deutsche Bank’s CEO offer; 08/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 83 EUROS FROM 82 EUROS; 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HIRES STEVE LESSAR, KONNIN TAM FROM GOLDMAN FOR PE; 06/03/2018 – COHN’S DEPARTURE DATE IS TO BE DETERMINED BUT IT WILL BE A FEW WEEKS -WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June – sources LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reu; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs, Warburg Pincus eye $200 mln stake in WeWork India – Times of India

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 38.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 58,222 shares as the company's stock declined 32.61% . The institutional investor held 91,778 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $664.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 41,889 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. GOINGS E V had bought 33,500 shares worth $502,369.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.20 million for 5.32 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 75,150 shares to 185,150 shares, valued at $17.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perspecta Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 530,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

