Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose While Jbf Capital Lowered Its Position; Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) Holder Hwg Holdings LP Boosted Its Position

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 20,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 22,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $202.5. About 1.19M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/03/2018 – Accused Wine Thief in Court Over Goldman Exec’s Missing Bottles; 08/03/2018 – BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES SA BCP.LS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 0.30 EUROS FROM 0.24 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – Business Insider: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 30/04/2018 – Goldman’s Solomon Sees Greed Trumping Fear in Markets (Video); 12/04/2018 – BLANKFEIN: GOLDMAN COMFORTABLE PARTICIPATING IN ARAMCO; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and UBS back women in finance initiative; 08/03/2018 – SABADELL SABE.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2.1 EUROS FROM 1.91 EUROS; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Avaya Holdings

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) by 39125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 6,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,276 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 16 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $334.14. About 1.70M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump as China signals openness; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing Capital Ratings at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES; 28/03/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO BE HIT BY WANNACRY RANSOMWARE: SEATTLE TIMES; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 25,971 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $316,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group Div Appetf (VIG) by 51,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,415 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Charter Tru Comm holds 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 10,651 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Buckingham Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 18,540 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 63 shares. 85,588 were accumulated by Public Sector Pension Inv Board. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3.09 million shares. First City accumulated 1,705 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr Ltd holds 0.62% or 3,841 shares. Moreover, Capwealth Advisors Ltd has 3.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lvm Capital Mi stated it has 4.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New England And holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,695 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0.27% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 654,998 shares. Kessler Investment Ltd Company invested in 8,403 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 2,079 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,330 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,932 shares stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 3,510 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Co National Bank & Trust has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Orca Invest Limited Liability reported 2,456 shares. Tdam Usa, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,776 shares. Lipe Dalton owns 19,489 shares or 2.75% of their US portfolio. Marshfield Associate has invested 4.93% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corp accumulated 201,622 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc reported 7,330 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling owns 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 36 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 31,791 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 3,916 shares stake. Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 2,189 shares. Westover Ltd Llc stated it has 21,503 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings.