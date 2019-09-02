Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose While Edge Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Mastercard (MA) Holder Baillie Gifford & Company Decreased Position

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 87.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 2,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 275 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 2,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.53M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.2% On Year; 13/04/2018 – LSE Hires Goldman Veteran Schwimmer as CEO (Video); 14/05/2018 – NEW: Goldman Sachs securities division chiefs to leave the firm – Dow Jones; 30/04/2018 – GOLDMAN PRESIDENT SOLOMON SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Goldman suspends work on U.S. IPO of HNA’s Pactera unit: sources HONG KONG (Reute; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Goldman Sachs (senior at A3) And Affiliates; Changes Outlook To Negative On Rated Operating Subsidiaries, Stable Outlook On Holdco; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN FINANCING TEAM MOVES TO FRANKFURT IN 2Q: FINK TELLS HB; 09/03/2018 – MORE: Goldman Sachs Group is not looking beyond its company co-presidents Harvey Schwartz and David Solomon to replace current CEO Lloyd Blankfein – Dow Jones; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and UBS back women in finance initiative; 09/03/2018 – Looking at Goldman’s history of executives, it’s also possible Solomon and Schwartz could lead the bank together after Blankfein leaves, said CFRA bank analyst Ken Leon

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 18,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 5.87M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 billion, down from 5.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moderna Inc by 849,357 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $52.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Penumbra Inc.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 34.82 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.67% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jensen Inv holds 2.64% or 942,634 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Gru Incorporated holds 0.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 726,782 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moors Cabot has 8,452 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Incorporated holds 3.62 million shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.33% or 16,207 shares. 1,913 are held by Convergence Ptnrs Llc. Japan-based Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 277,723 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors reported 1.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alkeon Capital Mgmt Lc invested 1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 12.39 million shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc holds 5,100 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman investment management arm sees one more rate cut this year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aswath Damodaran: The History of Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 14,484 shares to 56,622 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Capital Mgmt by 28,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP).