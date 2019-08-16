Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose While Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Cut Position; Wedbush Securities Has Raised Its Stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by $484,666 as Stock Price Declined

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 8,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 335,592 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.43M, down from 343,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.80M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR INTERNATIONAL UNIT OF 72.2 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 08/05/2018 – PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES ASA PGS.OL – GOLMAN SACHS PASSES 5 PCT OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD; 30/05/2018 – Goldman’s Ex-Brazil Chief Leme Jumps to Young Hedge Fund Vinland; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS FOR STAKE IN ROYAL SUNDARAM:MINT; 23/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman Sachs Takes Its Homegrown Talk Show to a Wider Audience; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein says US politics `as bitter and as negative’ as ever; 03/04/2018 – Goldman’s Latest Push: Managing Cash for Big Companies; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs made $200M in profit on one day this Feb. as calm in stock markets was shattered with a historic surge in volatility, sources tell CNBC’s @Hugh_Son. That’s on par with what the firm’s derivatives unit typically makes in one year; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of May 2 (Table)

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 16,166 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 13,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 24.80 million shares traded or 19.37% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Evolving Interests And Values’: 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Appaloosa’s 13F Shows Reduced Stakes in Allergan (AGN), Facebook (FB), Micron (MU), Exits Alibaba (BABA) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bullish SunTrust Previews Alibaba’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (SHV) by 10,502 shares to 7,712 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VNQ) by 16,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,200 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 30,604 shares to 30,884 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 204,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 73,471 shares. Huber Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.45% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wesbanco Bancorp invested in 0.07% or 6,976 shares. Hartford stated it has 48,490 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Girard owns 1,329 shares. Lakewood Cap Management Lp holds 842,000 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Llc, a California-based fund reported 2,189 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Locust Wood Capital Advisers accumulated 270,050 shares. Duncker Streett And Co Inc holds 9,925 shares. Pinnacle Llc, Oklahoma-based fund reported 19,329 shares. Burt Wealth invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited has 50,760 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 2,253 shares. Park Avenue Securities Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Monday With Concerns Over China – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Investors Climb Back Into Risk Markets – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. – Friend Of The Long-Term Investor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.