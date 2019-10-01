Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Waddell & Reed Financial Lowered Its Stake; Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Stock Declined While Credit Agricole S A Lifted Its Stake

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 50.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 50,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 150,240 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 229,011 shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 12,782 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 256,949 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.57 million, down from 269,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $74.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $208.11. About 434,534 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance" on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Goldman Sachs: Will We Get To Buy This At Our Price? – Seeking Alpha" published on March 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "7 Dow Titans Breaking Higher – Investorplace.com" on September 16, 2019.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 839,245 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $29.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 36,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.41 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kenmare Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested 0.94% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Leisure has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Valley National Advisers holds 448 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.15% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ima Wealth has 13,228 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 0.15% stake. Weiss Multi holds 0.14% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,288 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 19,974 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.17% or 72,052 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp owns 24,264 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.77 million shares. Ser Corp reported 251 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 0.56% or 6,000 shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 47,287 shares.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Goodyear Tire: Where The Rubber Meets The Road – Seeking Alpha" on April 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Goodyear Stock Could Surge in 2019 on Lower Commodity Costs – Motley Fool" published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "Why Is Goodyear (GT) Down 14.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" on March 10, 2019.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 25,989 shares to 24,500 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold GT shares while 101 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 171.96 million shares or 6.26% less from 183.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 396,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc World Markets has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invs Communications has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 40,151 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) reported 9,866 shares. Tiverton Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 5,050 shares in its portfolio. 70,000 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited. Duncker Streett Com reported 0% stake. 13,000 are owned by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 18,275 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 409 are owned by Csat Investment Advisory L P. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 1.91M shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Next Fincl Group Inc Incorporated invested in 23,323 shares.