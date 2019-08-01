Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Valicenti Advisory Services Lowered Stake by $1.75 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Raised by $5.57 Million Its Holding

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 30,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 575,064 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.92M, up from 544,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $9.09 during the last trading session, reaching $164.02. About 23.04 million shares traded or 13.43% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 54.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 9,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 7,746 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 16,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $7.99 during the last trading session, reaching $212.14. About 1.37M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/04/2018 – “Oil is going through a complete transformation, we think it’s entering a whole new phase in the investment mega-cycle,” Goldman’s Michele Della Vigna told CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 23/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Says Emerging Markets Now Look Like Rich Countries; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Compensation and Benefits Expenses $4.12B; 06/05/2018 – Goldman’s $1 Billion Bankers Are Benchmark in Asia’s Wealth Race; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter, boosted by a 38 percent jump in equities trading revenue; 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.8% In Mar 3 Wk; 08/05/2018 – Sprint at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – TRADESHIFT SAYS RAISING $250 MLN IN A SERIES E FUNDING ROUND LED BY GOLDMAN SACHS & PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD

