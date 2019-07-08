Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Stillwater Capital Advisors Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Rose; As U S G (USG) Shares Were Volatile, Havens Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $1.66 Million

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 17,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,065 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $205.42. About 1.15M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/04/2018 – As tensions rise between the U.S. and China on trade, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said the pressure being applied by the Trump administration is “fine.”; 26/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank reportedly seeks to replace CEO with Goldman executive; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein prepares exit for as soon as year end: Report; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Goldman Is Said to Slash Its Position in Controversial CDS Trade; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – EQUITY INTERNATIONAL, GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION, CENTAURUS CAPITAL ANNOUNCE FORMATION & $300 MLN INVESTMENT OF ARG REALTY GROUP; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla forecast, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not a fan of building materials company USG’s board of directors; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Says All-Cash Offer for USG Repesents ‘Substantial Immediate Cash-Certain Value’; 12/04/2018 – USG Board Sends Letter to Stockholders; 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Notes USG Board Has Failed to Communicate View on Value; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Net $37M; 01/05/2018 – Knauf Encouraged that the USG Board Authorized Management to Enter into Discussions Regarding Knauf’s Offer; 26/03/2018 – WARREN BUFFETT SAYS KNAUF ENTITIES FURNISHED COPY OF LETTER FROM GEBR. KNAUF VERWALTUNGSGESELLSCHAFT KG TO USG DATED MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG – URGES USG CORP’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “AGAINST ALL” OF USG CORP’S FOUR NOMINEES TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – USG TO INTRODUCE 2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS IN PRESENTATION; 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Indicates USG Has Relied on a Recalcitrant Engagement Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 1,280 shares. Artemis Inv Llp invested in 26,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Matrix Asset Incorporated Ny owns 1.77% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 53,907 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 316,122 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Baskin Fincl holds 1.58% or 44,474 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments has 0.26% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 20,427 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 44,702 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 45,029 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc reported 0.03% stake. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp holds 216,750 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsr reported 520,239 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mcf Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 153 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). At National Bank holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 10,041 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 9.84 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 174,075 shares to 356,482 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.