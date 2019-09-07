Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Roundview Capital Has Increased Stake; Corbyn Investment Management Holding in Discover Financial Services (D (DFS) Has Trimmed by $3.08 Million

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 1,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,819 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 7,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N REPORTS UK MEAN GENDER PAY GAP FOR INTERNATIONAL UNIT OF 55.5 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Had Pernod Ricard at Buy; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS ORIGINATED $3 BLN IN CONSUMER LOANS, CREDIT QUALITY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS -CFO; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs starts to transfer some senior bankers to Frankfurt due to Brexit; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to lead up to USD 600 million A-round funding of Suning Sports, sources say; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs files suit to recover 360 mln rupees from India’s Videocon – Mint; 26/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Precious Metal Miners Rise as Goldman Upgrades

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (D (DFS) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 43,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 140,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, down from 183,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services (D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 1.64M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $718.50M for 8.90 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mngmt Ab has invested 0.44% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Corsair Mgmt LP holds 0.29% or 13,428 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Blackrock stated it has 23.83M shares. Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) reported 79,971 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Indiana-based First In has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Lau Assocs Lc stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 127,208 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Bbva Compass Natl Bank Incorporated has invested 0.39% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Pnc Fin Serv Group stated it has 485,428 shares. Midas Mgmt Corporation reported 35,650 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.21% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 349,426 shares. Axa reported 164,092 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aqr Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.06% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 828,640 shares.

