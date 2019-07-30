Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Roundview Capital Boosted Its Stake by $353,923; As Cummins (CMI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Lifted Its Position

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 1,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,819 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 7,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $221.51. About 1.06 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN FINANCING TEAM MOVES TO FRANKFURT IN 2Q: FINK TELLS HB; 12/03/2018 – GS: Schwartz’s departure from Goldman Sachs may pave way for Sol; 10/05/2018 – American Oil Exports Flip Influence in Iran Enforcement: Goldman; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Facebook, and American Airlines Have Earnings Momentum — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is reportedly prepping his exit; 08/05/2018 – Sprint at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to seek special exemptions for foreign staff after Brexit; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Italian government measures could erode banks’ capital ratios- Goldman; 09/04/2018 – Investors shouldn’t worry about the latest round of trade policy retaliation between the U.S. and China, according to Goldman Sachs

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $8.78 during the last trading session, reaching $165.19. About 1.72M shares traded or 44.72% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.