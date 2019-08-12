Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Decreased Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 159,481 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.62M, down from 161,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.79M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – A Goldman Exec Picks His Favorite New York Dining Spots; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REAL ISSUE FOR IT AND MANY COS IS UNDER-REPRESENTATION OF WOMEN AND DIVERSE PROFESSIONALS BOTH IN MAGNITUDE & LEVELS OF SENIORITY; 12/03/2018 – Goldman’s Harvey Schwartz Is Set To Retire From The Investment Bank — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Peabody Says Goldman Sachs Could Benefit From Volcker Rollback (Video); 19/03/2018 – Ministry job for Goldman’s German chief; 15/03/2018 – Goldman steps up hiring of women, minorities worldwide; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHSL DAVID M. SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT/COO; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave company as soon as year’s end – Dow Jone; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 16,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 179,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 196,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.65M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement owns 0.25% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 233,828 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 10,135 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp reported 109,089 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Longview Prtnrs (Guernsey) Ltd owns 1.28% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4.57M shares. Castleark Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Burney reported 359,656 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Curbstone Management Corp holds 0.92% or 63,434 shares in its portfolio. Suncoast Equity Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5,980 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 5,428 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.37% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). American Rech & holds 4,506 shares. Bridges Investment owns 42,023 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 52,674 shares.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98 million for 21.02 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,408 shares to 10,031 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 4,700 shares to 435,632 shares, valued at $28.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.