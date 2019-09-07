Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Raging Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $458,400; Crescent Park Management LP Has Lifted Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding by $5.04 Million

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 70,150 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47M, down from 72,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reveals Yawning U.K. Gender Pay Gap — 3rd Update; 13/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.8% On Year; 08/05/2018 – GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA GBLB.BR – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS BOOKRUNNER; 25/04/2018 – Global banks fear China will limit JV control through new rules; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE IN COMMITMENT LETTER WITH GOLDMAN FOR $400M BRIDGE LOAN; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs: David Solomon to Serve as Sole President, Operating Chief; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES U.K. 2019 GAS PRICE F/C 22% TO $5.50/MMBTU; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and UBS back women in finance initiative; 07/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Goldman Puts Some London Staff on Notice for German Move by June

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 66,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 341,864 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03M, up from 275,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.89. About 1.51M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 76,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 251,138 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.67% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 224,211 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advsr Ltd Liability holds 458,787 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Interest reported 21.51 million shares stake. Coastline has 10,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 333,646 shares. 30,225 are owned by Diversified Tru. Hilton Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 502 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins has 75,341 shares. Fcg Advisors Llc has invested 0.15% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Spectrum Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). State Street reported 0.15% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Brinker Cap reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.37 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Capital Mngmt has 223,541 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,988 shares. Moreover, Lockheed Martin Investment has 0.18% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 20,325 shares. Moreover, Sit Investment Assoc has 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 30,840 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt Inc has 17,950 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt has 0.16% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Banque Pictet And Cie reported 0.49% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kiltearn Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.16M shares. 7,236 were accumulated by Bbva Compass Retail Bank. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1.09 million shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 4,400 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Aspen Investment Mngmt reported 0.4% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated reported 5,554 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn invested in 6,638 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Exane Derivatives reported 494 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 523,445 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $50.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 88,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,101 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).