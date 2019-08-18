Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.09 Million as Valuation Rose; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $679,672

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 84,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13 million, down from 89,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS, DAVID M. SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – With a change of leadership, Goldman reignites an old debate; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs thinks interest rates could jump because of a strange occurrence in the economy; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Securities Division Chiefs to Leave Firm; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN IS “OPEN MINDED” TO BUYING COMPANIES TO EXPAND AND LIKELY TO CONTINUE BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS -CFO; 07/03/2018 – Report on Business: Goldman puts London staff on notice for move to Germany by June; 08/03/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 149 FROM NOK 143; 08/05/2018 – Goldman Says Overweight Cash As Ray Dalio’s ‘Pretty Stupid’ Cash Holders Still Looking ‘Pretty Smart’; 07/03/2018 – White House’s Sanders: Trump has number of candidates to succeed Cohn; 18/04/2018 – Dealbook: Morgan Stanley (Kind of) Catches Up to Goldman: DealBook Briefing

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 80,096 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 67,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64M shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. 2,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 92.53 million are held by Blackrock Inc. Riverhead Mgmt Llc holds 31,527 shares. Hudock Cap Ltd Com holds 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 374 shares. Tiemann Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 4,387 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 10.57M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Argent stated it has 0.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). St Germain D J Com holds 1.57% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 267,753 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.45% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Meyer Handelman Communications holds 0.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 111,153 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 36,279 shares. Fincl Architects Inc invested in 2,203 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 10 accumulated 0.4% or 34,262 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bridgeway Management accumulated 502,909 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 22,385 shares.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 99,046 shares to 106,999 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,675 were reported by Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 142,841 shares stake. Azimuth Capital Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raymond James Ser Advsr Inc holds 60,148 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 727 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions stated it has 4,364 shares. Schwerin Boyle accumulated 17,950 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Commerce holds 0.24% or 9,235 shares in its portfolio. Becker Incorporated accumulated 0.95% or 133,840 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 11,035 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 1,091 shares. 6,047 are held by Altfest L J Incorporated. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pinebridge Lp has 0.31% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 80,551 shares.