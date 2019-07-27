Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose; Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Stock Value Rose While Van Den Berg Management I Boosted Holding

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13M, down from 89,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Tesla may need to raise $10 billion in 2 years to keep going; 09/05/2018 – Goldman Sees Risk of Early Indonesia Rate Increase (Correct); 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL AVERAGE GENDER PAY GAP 55.5%; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 09/03/2018 – Bove bashed Goldman for taking a “staggering” amount of cash from the Federal Reserve during the crisis while failing to change its management style unlike peers; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN INVESTED $100 MLN IN BUSINESSES, INCLUDING DIGITAL BANKING, TO DRIVE GROWTH IN 1Q -CFO; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Loses its `Queen of Commodities’ Marking End of an Era; 17/04/2018 – GS CFO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN ACTIVELY HARVESTING IN EQUITIES I&L; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 841,835 shares traded or 62.83% up from the average. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Fortive To Sell 4 A&S Companies To Altra Industrial In A Deal Valued At $3 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Company to Be Led by Alta Chairman, CEO Carl Christenson; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.41, REV VIEW $916.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL SYNERGIES, VAST MAJORITY OF WHICH ARE COST, OF MORE THAN $50 MLN FROM DEAL; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO WITH 4 OPERATING COS FROM FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION AND SPECIALTY PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 287,081 shares to 368,042 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Acg Wealth holds 1,456 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cwm stated it has 541 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Indiana-based Everence Mngmt has invested 0.25% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tiemann Advisors Ltd Liability holds 2,189 shares. 447 were reported by Valley National Advisers. Hartford Management holds 4,300 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Excalibur Management Corporation reported 0.81% stake. Montecito Financial Bank invested in 2,229 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 160,650 shares. North Star holds 2,515 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,121 shares. Northside Mngmt Llc holds 0.19% or 2,426 shares in its portfolio. Martin & Co Tn owns 6,130 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.08% stake.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,228 shares to 450,484 shares, valued at $21.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 80,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,753 shares, and cut its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc.