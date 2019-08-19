Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $202.25. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs in talks to buy stake in India’s Royal Sundaram – Mint; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Jefferies nabs industrials banker Peter Scheman from Goldman; 13/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO RELOCATE LONDON-BASED HEAD OF DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS FOR IBERIA, JORGE ALCOVER, TO MADRID; 13/05/2018 – Goldman Eyes Multibillion Dollar Deal to Fuel Saudi Expansion; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Gets Yukos Flashback as Russia’s Economic Prospects Sour; 23/05/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO MAKE $200M IN PROFIT ON 1 DAY THIS FEB: CNBC; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS ARE JOINT LEAD BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR GLOBAL OFFERING; 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.2% In Mar 17 Wk; 25/04/2018 – BigCommerce Raises $64 Million in Round Led by Goldman Sachs

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 37,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 12,214 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140,000, down from 49,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 1.83 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/04/2018 – INDIA FEDERAL POLICE HASN’T SOUGHT REPLY FROM ICICI’S KOCHHAR; 18/04/2018 – CBI QUESTIONS NUPOWER CFO BHUTA IN ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE:OFFICIAL; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 8.84 PCT VS 7.82 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER TO OPEN MARCH 22, CLOSE MARCH 26; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS BOARD WILL MEET ON TUESDAY FOR STRATEGY AND BUDGET PLANNING; 20/03/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Bank Sells INR40b Perpetual AT1 Bonds at 9.15%; 10/04/2018 – Mint: Fomer Sebi chief voices concern over ICICI Bank, Axis Bank issues; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 09/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank automates HR with algorithms; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS DIDN’T RECEIVE NOTICE FROM SEBI ON COMPLIANCE

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.13 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 26,521 shares to 65,385 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 52,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

