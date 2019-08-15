Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position; Greenleaf Trust Has Upped Holding in Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr (RBS) by $355,524 as Shares Declined

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr (RBS) by 540.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 59,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 70,226 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, up from 10,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $4.335. About 887,831 shares traded or 15.52% up from the average. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) has declined 20.30% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RBS News: 10/05/2018 – US accord opens way for RBS sale; 27/03/2018 – Bank of England considered bank capital buffer hike in March but waiting to watch risks; 27/03/2018 – FRANCE SAYS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS OF NEW OATEI BOND WILL BE BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN, NATWEST MARKETS -AFT; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S SABB – BOARDS OF SABB AND ALAWWAL BANK HAVE REACHED A PRELIMINARY, NON-BINDING AGREEMENT ON THE SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO; 09/05/2018 – RBS agrees in principle settlement of $4.9bn with US DoJ; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to seek special exemptions for foreign staff after Brexit; 30/05/2018 – RBS CFO Stevenson Resigns Unexpectedly (Video); 22/03/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND RBS.L – EXPECTS TO CONFIRM DATE OF INTENDED IMPLEMENTATION OF SCHEME BY WAY OF FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT IN EARLY APRIL 2018; 29/05/2018 – RBS to halt lending for certain projects in environmental push; 16/05/2018 – Economic Times: Saudi bank merger helps RBS to shed assets, boost capital

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $195.16. About 523,720 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Clearlake Capital Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment By Dyal Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management And Landmark Pa; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pays Female Staff 56% Less Than Male Colleagues; 26/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank reportedly seeks to replace CEO with Goldman executive; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon to be next president and CEO of Goldman Sachs; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 21/05/2018 – Data firm IHS Markit to buy lpreo in $1.86 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – ADVENT EXPECTED TO LAUNCH SALE OF AMMERAAL BELTECH AROUND LATE MARCH

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.81 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JNJ Stock Is a Way Better Investment Than Bonds or CDs – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “With Apple Card, Is Goldman Sachs No Longer Exclusively For The Rich And Famous? – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Value Screeners Identify Opportunities as Kids Return to School – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J Inc reported 6,047 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd Co invested in 1,850 shares. Matthew 25 Management accumulated 176,500 shares or 12.64% of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 0.44% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pennsylvania Trust invested in 0.11% or 40,112 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 66,133 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.27% stake. Texas-based Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.76% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Silvercrest Asset Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Provise Group Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,535 shares. Ima Wealth Inc owns 0.96% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 12,852 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Co owns 10,701 shares. Check Cap Mgmt Ca has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability owns 4,364 shares.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $93.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Largest Trading Floor In The World: Then And Now – Benzinga” on September 07, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Royal Bank Of Scotland: Avoid This Mess – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Expect more 1,000-point swings for the Dow in 2019: Mohamed El-Erian – MarketWatch” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RBS slides 5.3% after dimming 2020 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Cheap Stocks to Buy That Cost Less Than $10 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sasol Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SSL) by 15,945 shares to 17,989 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Adr (NYSE:ETN) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,808 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.