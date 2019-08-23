Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Okumus Fund Management LTD Decreased Position by $17.19 Million; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Value Rose While 13D Management Has Lowered Stake

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $197.33. About 893,047 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FAMILY THAT OWNS MAJORITY OF NASCAR WORKING WITH GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC GS.N TO EXPLORE SALE; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ David Schwimmer will start as chief executive officer on Aug. 1; 19/03/2018 – IPOs Rise 17% Worldwide This Year, Goldman Sachs Leads; 02/04/2018 – Goldman faces class action over female pay discrimination; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs-backed start-up Circle introducing a crypto version of the US dollar; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 18/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein: Economy looks ‘awfully good’ and should keep growing; 12/03/2018 – Solomon clear to take Goldman helm as rival’s retreat ends power struggle; 08/03/2018 – BANKIA BKIA.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4.5 EUROS FROM 4.02 EUROS; 23/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $59.33. About 937,549 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller Washington Limited Dc accumulated 2.5% or 152,586 shares. Royal London Asset Limited owns 212,225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership stated it has 125,475 shares. Hilton Management Limited Com holds 615 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 16,151 shares. Cannell Peter B & accumulated 3,080 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Clark Estates New York has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Matrix Asset Ny holds 1.77% or 53,907 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 80,421 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Company holds 0.1% or 7,054 shares. American Century reported 3,100 shares. Global Thematic Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4.82% or 540,169 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 153 shares. 6,721 are held by Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc).

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 8.90 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advsr invested 2.14% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 5.35M shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Axa holds 58,334 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 20,896 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Llc has 611,200 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 100,708 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc accumulated 3.02 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Nokota Mgmt LP holds 1.85% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 893,594 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & Comm has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 71,146 shares. 30,700 were accumulated by Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Company. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 317,815 shares or 3.44% of the stock.