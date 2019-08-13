Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Narwhal Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; 13D Management Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 1.89 million shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management analyzed 1,828 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 21,578 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 23,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $72.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $201.52. About 1.48M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 1,654 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory owns 92,047 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 2,128 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 666,140 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt owns 29,429 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1,602 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 136,765 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,964 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Beck Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 63,217 shares. Moreover, Ww Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 6,823 shares. Aldebaran Finance holds 2.02% or 41,970 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Franklin accumulated 74,534 shares or 0% of the stock. Dalton Invs Ltd Co invested in 93,168 shares or 2.78% of the stock.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $332.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 6,756 shares to 166,167 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc by 223,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 854,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palouse Capital Mngmt reported 8,237 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt reported 24,553 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Greenhaven Assocs has 11.4% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3.34 million shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Allstate Corporation has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 24,984 shares. 7,656 are owned by Logan Mngmt Inc. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 741,801 shares stake. Philadelphia Com reported 0.93% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Odey Asset Management holds 55,787 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 3 shares. 1,310 are owned by Insight 2811. Fulton Bancorp Na holds 0.09% or 6,611 shares in its portfolio.

